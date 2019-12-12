Bag 15% off at Baggu's sitewide sale

How are you planning to carry all those holiday gifts you receive over the next few weeks? Ensure you're prepared to tote all your new stuff by picking up a bag or 10 at Baggu's 15% off sale using promo code FEELGOODGIFTS.

One of Oprah's favorite things, Baggu's reusable nylon sacks are machine-washable and have a 30-pound capacity. Not to mention, they come in 47 colors and patterns—some are more abstract, while others feature foods, flowers, and some familiar symbols.

For heftier loads, consider the brand's ultra lightweight Travel Cloud Bag, a packable-yet-roomy tote that features a zip top closure and detachable inner zip pocket. Or, you can't go wrong with a classic Duck Bag—the light denim wash and leopard print canvas versions are particular standouts—for everyday crossbody carry. And don't forget about the small stuff; Baggu's sets of pouches are perfect for organizing the odds and ends that often get lost in bigger bags.

This sitewide sale will last through December 16 (which also happens to be the last day to order in order to guarantee delivery by Christmas), so be sure to bag the bags you want before this deal gets carried away. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.