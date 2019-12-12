New Zealand recovers six more bodies from White Island, officials say, raising volcano death toll to 14

(CNN) A specialist team recovered six bodies from White Island on Friday, days after the island's volcano erupted while a tour group was visiting.

The death toll has risen to 14. Two people are still missing on the island and presumed dead, officials have said.

The six bodies were taken by helicopter to the HMS NZ Wellington, said Deputy Commissioner John Tims of the New Zealand Police.

The search team had to wear additional protective safety equipment, which slowed down the recovery process, a police spokeswoman told CNN.

There were 47 people on the island -- also known as Whakaari -- when the volcano erupted Monday with little warning, spewing a massive cloud of smoke and ash.

