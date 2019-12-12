(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Today's marathon House Judiciary Committee debate could set in motion a House floor vote that would make Donald Trump the third President in US history to be impeached. Follow live updates.
-- Three years of infighting, six weeks of campaigning -- and now British voters are casting their ballots in the UK's general election. Follow live updates.
-- President Trump, again, publicly mocked teen climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg.
-- Ten former NFL players are accused of defrauding the league's retiree health benefits plan with false or phony claims worth more than $3.9 million.
-- All 38 passengers onboard the Chilean Air Force plane that went missing Monday are presumed dead.
-- Current and former FBI officials say they're worried agents could be less aggressive in their work after attacks from Trump and the US attorney general over the bureau's handling of the Russia investigation.
-- Krispy Kreme and Panera Bread owners are donating $5 million to Holocaust survivors after an investigation revealed their Nazi ancestors used slave labor during World War II.
-- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are producing a reality show about Indian weddings.