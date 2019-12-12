An octopus caught a bald eagle in a death grip. Thanks to some fishermen, the eagle survived

(CNN) A team of salmon fishermen are feeling pretty proud after they were able to rescue a bald eagle from an octopus off the northwest tip of Canada's Vancouver Island.

The group was returning to their float house when they heard screeching and splashing sounds last Monday, according to fisherman John Ilett.

After investigating the sounds, Ilett said the team found "a full-sized eagle submerged in the water with a big giant octopus in the water trying to drag it down."

The team watched the interaction for about five minutes, unsure if they should intervene to help.

"We weren't sure if we should interfere because it is mother nature, survival of the fittest," Ilett said. "But it was heart wrenching -- to see this octopus was trying to drown this eagle."

