Attack on Niger military base leaves 71 soldiers dead

(CNN) ISIS has claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks on Niger's military, which left 71 soldiers dead and 12 wounded.

The attack happened on Tuesday, when several hundred heavily armed militants ambushed soldiers at an outpost in Inates, in the west of the country near the Mali border, according to defense minister, Issoufou Katambe.

Le Président de la République, Chef suprême des armées, SEM @IssoufouMhm a interrompu sa participation à la Conférence sur « la Paix Durable, la Sécurité et le Développement en #Afrique » qui se tient en #Égypte pour rentrer à #Niamey suite au drame survenu à #Inates. — Présidence du Niger (@PresidenceNiger) December 11, 2019

Fierce fighting followed and a "substantial number of the terrorists were neutralized," Katambe said.

ISIS claimed on social media that it managed to seize the military base for several hours, and that it stole weapons and ammunition, including several tanks. The terrorist group did not provide any evidence to support its claim.

According to the presidency's official Twitter handle, President Mahamadou Issoufou who was in Egypt at the time the "tragedy" took place had to cut off his trip to return home.