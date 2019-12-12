Attack on Niger military base leaves 71 soldiers dead

(CNN) An attack on a military base in Niger has left 71 soldiers dead and 12 wounded, Defense Minister Issoufou Katambe said on Wednesday.

The attack happened on Tuesday when several hundred heavily armed militants ambushed the soldiers at a military outpost in Inates, located in the west of the country near the border with Mali, according to Katambe.

Le Président de la République, Chef suprême des armées, SEM @IssoufouMhm a interrompu sa participation à la Conférence sur « la Paix Durable, la Sécurité et le Développement en #Afrique » qui se tient en #Égypte pour rentrer à #Niamey suite au drame survenu à #Inates. — Présidence du Niger (@PresidenceNiger) December 11, 2019

Fierce fighting followed between 15.00 hours to 18.00 hours and a "substantial number of the terrorists were neutralized," Katambe said.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is believed to be one of the deadliest against Niger's military.

According to the presidency's official Twitter handle, President Mahamadou Issoufou who was in Egypt at the time the "tragedy" took place had to cut off his trip to return home.