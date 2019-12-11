Man rescued after shouting, 'Siri, call 911,' after his car plunged into an icy river

That's what a man in Charles City, Iowa yelled after his car plunged into an icy river.

Gael Salcedo, 18, was on his way to North Iowa Area Community College when his Jeep hit a patch of ice on the road, according to CNN affiliate KIMT . Salcedo lost control of his car -- he turned to the right and from there, everything went blurry, he said. His car, though, plummeted into the Winnebago River.

"I didn't know where I was going and then I just didn't know what to do. I was just thinking in my head 'I think I'm going to die,'" he told KIMT.

Salcedo rolled the windows down, worried that his car would sink. The ice and water surrounding him were below freezing temperatures, according to KIMT.

