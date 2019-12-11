Monumental statue of black man unveiled in former capital of the Confederacy

(CNN) A monument of a young African-American man has found its permanent Virginia home near the confederate statue it was modeled after.

"Rumors of War," by artist Kehinde Wiley -- who painted President Obama's portrait hanging in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery -- was unveiled Tuesday at Richmond's Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA), according to CNN affiliate WTVR

The monument is "the artist's direct response to the ubiquitous Confederate sculptures that populate the United States," the museum said.

"I want this picture to be not about an individual but rather about black men and their place in this society, but in a much broader way a society that can say yes to black men." Wiley said. "It's not about black men, it's about all of us. It's about a society that can include all of us. And in that sense, we should all be proud about what this America looks like."

"You're able to see those people that you once considered peripheral to your society, those voices that you once considered to be incidental to the grand narrative, and you're able to say this is monumental."

