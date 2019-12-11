A man admitted he helped his girlfriend plan a terrorist attack on a bar. He'll serve 6 years in prison

(CNN) A man accused of plotting a terrorist attack at an Ohio bar with his girlfriend was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced.

"This defendant admitted to helping plot and plan a mass-casualty attack in Toledo," US Attorney of the Northern District of Ohio Justin Herdman said. "His sentence reflects the seriousness of the charges against him and should serve as a reminder to all who live in our District and beyond - we will never stop working to protect our families, friends and neighbors."

According to the USAO, Lecron and Armstrong were "immersed" in an online group called the "True Crime Community," which "fixated and lionized mass murderers and posted extremely graphic images, videos, and sayings."

Lecron would routinely post about the gunmen in the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, in which 13 people were killed, and Dylann Roof, who killed nine people at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, the USAO said in an August news release

