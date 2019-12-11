(CNN) J.J. Culver has accomplished something his brother, NBA player and former Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver, never did in college.

J.J. Culver, who plays for Wayland Baptist University, became the second player in NAIA history to score at least 100 points in a game.

The senior guard scored 100 in a 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist University on Tuesday.

"Definitely a dream come true," Culver said in a tweet . "I put in a lot of work for this. I love playing basketball and thanks everyone for the support."

In a separate tweet, Culver, who is majoring in religion, added, "All glory to God! Couldn't have done it without my Coaches, Teammates, and Family."

