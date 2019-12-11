From Billy Porter to Baby Yoda, here's what you Googled this year

(CNN) In 2019, people across the country turned to Google for all the answers. Now, Google has unveiled its 2019 Year In Search, a look at the top trending searches of the year.

The list includes everything from news and entertainment to the classic, "What is..." query.

As a farewell to the 2010's the search engine has also provided insights into trending searches across the decade.

Remember the "Pants on the Ground" song? Yeah, neither did we until we saw it on the list.