Mocked by some, but 'green' soccer club wants to save the world

By Daniel Gallan, for CNN

Updated 7:52 AM ET, Wed December 11, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

English football club Forest Green Rovers has proposed to build a stadium made almost entirely out of timber. It has designed by Zaha Hadid Architects -- the firm behind the London Aquatics Centre, which was built for the 2012 Olympics. Located just outside the town of Stroud in western England, Forest Green&#39;s new home intends to complement the surrounding meadow landscape, as this computer-generated image depicts.
Photos: Forest Green Rovers' new stadium will be the first of its kind
Field of playEnglish football club Forest Green Rovers has proposed to build a stadium made almost entirely out of timber. It has designed by Zaha Hadid Architects -- the firm behind the London Aquatics Centre, which was built for the 2012 Olympics. Located just outside the town of Stroud in western England, Forest Green's new home intends to complement the surrounding meadow landscape, as this computer-generated image depicts.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Wood is not only naturally occurring, but offers a durable and sustainable alternative to concrete or steel. Forest Green chairman Dale Vince says the new ground will be &quot;the greenest football stadium in the world.&quot;
Photos: Forest Green Rovers' new stadium will be the first of its kind
Greener futureWood is not only naturally occurring, but offers a durable and sustainable alternative to concrete or steel. Forest Green chairman Dale Vince says the new ground will be "the greenest football stadium in the world."
Hide Caption
2 of 6
Fans will be as close as five meters to the pitch, enjoying unrestricted views of the game. The stadium will seat 5,000, with the potential of increasing the capacity to 10,000 dependent on the club&#39;s success.
Photos: Forest Green Rovers' new stadium will be the first of its kind
Closer to the actionFans will be as close as five meters to the pitch, enjoying unrestricted views of the game. The stadium will seat 5,000, with the potential of increasing the capacity to 10,000 dependent on the club's success.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
The stadium will be at the center of an Eco Park, bringing more events and activities to the local community.
Photos: Forest Green Rovers' new stadium will be the first of its kind
Local landmarkThe stadium will be at the center of an Eco Park, bringing more events and activities to the local community.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Despite narrowly failing to gain promotion out of the National League last year, Forest Green had more luck this season. A 3-1 play-off victory over Tranmere Rovers ended a 19-year spell playing in the fifth tier of English football. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Forest Green Rovers' new stadium will be the first of its kind
Play-off delightDespite narrowly failing to gain promotion out of the National League last year, Forest Green had more luck this season. A 3-1 play-off victory over Tranmere Rovers ended a 19-year spell playing in the fifth tier of English football.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Chairman Dale Vince told CNN he thinks Forest Green can climb as high as the Championship -- the second tier. Will the club&#39;s fans have more to cheer about next season?
Photos: Forest Green Rovers' new stadium will be the first of its kind
Looking to the futureChairman Dale Vince told CNN he thinks Forest Green can climb as high as the Championship -- the second tier. Will the club's fans have more to cheer about next season?
Hide Caption
6 of 6
forest green rovers gal 1forest green rovers gal 4forest green rovers gal 2forest green rovers gal 3forest green rovers new stadium galleryforest green rovers fan

(CNN)The chant goes up, "You dirty vegan b*****d, you're eating our grass." The abuse is directed at a player of fourth-tier English soccer club Forest Green Rovers. He is lying face down and motionless after he'd been on the wrong end of a challenge from a Walsall FC player in a League Two game last month.

Forest Green, located in rural Gloucestershire in south west England, might be a lower-league club, but it has arguably become one of the most talked about football teams in the world. It has fan club