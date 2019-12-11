Mocked by some, but 'green' soccer club wants to save the world

Photos: Forest Green Rovers' new stadium will be the first of its kind Field of play – English football club Forest Green Rovers has proposed to build a stadium made almost entirely out of timber. It has designed by Zaha Hadid Architects -- the firm behind the London Aquatics Centre, which was built for the 2012 Olympics. Located just outside the town of Stroud in western England, Forest Green's new home intends to complement the surrounding meadow landscape, as this computer-generated image depicts. Hide Caption 1 of 6

Photos: Forest Green Rovers' new stadium will be the first of its kind Greener future – Wood is not only naturally occurring, but offers a durable and sustainable alternative to concrete or steel. Forest Green chairman Dale Vince says the new ground will be "the greenest football stadium in the world."

Photos: Forest Green Rovers' new stadium will be the first of its kind Closer to the action – Fans will be as close as five meters to the pitch, enjoying unrestricted views of the game. The stadium will seat 5,000, with the potential of increasing the capacity to 10,000 dependent on the club's success.

Photos: Forest Green Rovers' new stadium will be the first of its kind Local landmark – The stadium will be at the center of an Eco Park, bringing more events and activities to the local community.

Photos: Forest Green Rovers' new stadium will be the first of its kind Play-off delight – Despite narrowly failing to gain promotion out of the National League last year, Forest Green had more luck this season. A 3-1 play-off victory over Tranmere Rovers ended a 19-year spell playing in the fifth tier of English football.

