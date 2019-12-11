20 ugly holiday sweaters that are way too fun to pass up

Ugly holiday sweaters, which include bold graphics or cringe-worthy accessories (think built-in light fixtures), have long been popular during the Christmas and holiday season. And while you may have been embarrassed by your Rudolph knits as a kid, many adults embrace the nostalgia and just plain silliness of these designs. After all, they make for a great conversation starter.

While it's assumed you'll only wear this once during the year, ugly sweaters make for a memorable festive outfit. Plus, you'll get a few good laughs out of it, too. If the memories, smiles and prime photo ops all are worth it, we suggest buying one of these bold designs for your next family gathering or work party.

From tacky sayings to over-the-top embellishments to Baby Yoda, all 20 of these sweaters are so festive that they're actually — dare we say — pretty cool. For all your other holiday fashion needs, we've also rounded up the best holiday dresses and holiday pajamas, too.

Unisex Women's Ugly Christmas Sweater (starting at $27.99; amazon.com)

Since it's one of the most iconic holiday movie lines (pretty much ever), it's no surprise plenty of ugly Christmas sweater designs have the famous "Home Alone" catchphrase on it.

Ripple Junction Dunder Mifflin Christmas Sweater ($49.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

We've all got that person in our lives who either just re-watched "The Office" or is currently re-watching "The Office" and would love a sweater like this.

Rudolph Do You Love Me Sweater ($24.99; amazon.com)

Another punny design that will have your friends in a laughter fit. This Drake jumper, which you can customize for a truly one-of-a-kind outfit.

Blizzard Bay Men's Ugly Christmas Dog Sweater ($29.99; amazon.com)

What's better than an ugly Christmas sweater? An ugly Christmas sweater with a pug on it.

Jingle Bells Christmas Sweater ($14.94, originally $24.90; forever21.com)

If you're looking for jumper that will truly stand out, this one from Forever21 features an elf cartoon with a mirror face, so your friends and family can instantly turn into Santa's helper just by looking at you.

Popeyes Ugly Christmas Sweater ($44.95; uglychristmassweater.com)

One of the highlights of the year was undoubtedly the Chicken Sandwich War, which had various fast food chains dueling for the honor of having the best chicken sandwich. If you (correctly) think Popeyes won this one, or know someone who'd agree, this is the sweater for you.

Asos DESIGN Oversized Christmas Sweatshirt ($48; asos.com)

For an ugly sweater that's out of this world, opt for this design from Asos, which comes with extraterrestrials in Santa hats. Because, why not?

Fleece Navidad Graphic Sweater ($24.99; forever21.com)

With this bold graphic design, you won't feel sheepish (yes, we went there) at your next holiday get together.

His & Hers Fairisle Roll Neck Jumper ($42; asos.com)

Yes, even ugly Christmas sweaters come in matchy-matchy designs. Sport these with a loved one this holiday season for double festive cheer.

What Child Is This Baby Yoda Sweater (starting at $24.95; amazon.com)

Thanks to the cuteness that is Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda merch is now everywhere, including your Christmas sweater.

Official Star Wars Yoda Christmas Sweater ($44.99, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Why is this $20 more, you ask? Well, for one, it's "official" "Star Wars" merch, and also let's talk about those details. The Santa hat on Yoda's head? The fact that this is an actual weaved sweater? The season to be jolly it is, indeed.

Menorah Crew Neck Sweater ($19.97; nordstromrack.com)

It's not just Christmas sweaters that are getting "uglier." For those who are looking for the same outlandish designs for Hanukkah, this jumper has a menorah on it, complete with nine candles that each light up with the touch of a button.

Holiday Sequin Embellished Sweater ($45; nordstrom.com)

This is the most subdued of all of our ugly sweaters. This sequin embellished design offers just enough festive cheer without going completely overboard (that said, if you want a larger-than-life graphic, just scroll down).

Topman Christmas Penguin Sweater ($45; nordstrom.com)

This HR-approved Christmas sweater is adorned with penguins galore to get you into the holiday spirit.

Meowzel Tov Cat Sweatshirt ($13.99, originally $27.99; target.com)

You're going to look absolutely purrrfect for all eight days of Hanukkah in this unique knit.

Women's Long Sleeve Candy Cane Dress ($16.49, originally $32.99; target.com)

Ugly holiday sweaters have nothing on this ugly Christmas dress, which will have you looking crazy festive from head to toe.

Best Day Ever Crewneck Sweater ($45; nordstrom.com)

A day full of family, friends, good food and presents — what can be better than that? For the person whose favorite day of the year is Dec. 25 (no question), this ugly sweater fits will help them showcase their excitement.

Women's Loop With Poms Long Sleeve Sweater ($13.99, originally $27.99; target.com)

We're weirdly very into this. For wearing over your favorite party dress this season, this little sweater jacket features ultra-soft yarn and pompoms.

Men's Light Up Reindeer Sweater ($23.99, originally $29.99; target.com)

Let Rudolph's shiny nose be the star of your holiday party, thanks to this light-up sweater. And just in time for your holiday fêtes, this design is on sale at Target for $23.99.

Topshop Sequin Nutcracker Sweater ($75; nordstrom.com)

Now, here's a sweater you can actually go out in. Pair this glitzy design with a moto skirt or dark wash jeans and get ready to hit the town.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.