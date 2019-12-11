Save time and read more with these bite-sized book summaries

Readitfor.me is an online service comes in three standard memberships: one-year ($19.99), five-year ($49.99) and lifetime ($99.99). Simply put, this is a service that provides 12-minute summaries of a host of books, accessible through your computer or mobile device.

These summaries are constructed to help condense the core information and lessons into digestible portions. Titles range from "Steve Jobs" to "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People." In other words, you can find a variety of books, from creative works to helpful guides.

If you are looking for a solution to a problem or tips, there's a good chance you can find helpful summaries. According to Readitfor.me, the company adds about 100 summaries every year. You can even view them in animated form, making the summaries both engaging and entertaining.

And of course, if you choose the lifetime membership, you will find new summaries for years to come.

A nice long book is certainly enjoyable, but when you need quick and concise information, it just doesn't cut it. Readitfor.me Standard Plan memberships can provide bite-sized blurbs, which are valuable time savers in a pinch.

