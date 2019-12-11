Score Parallels and 11 other Mac apps in this limited bundle

Make no mistake, we here at CNN Underscored are big fans of savings and bundles. And we're pretty stoked about this 2020 Mac app bundle that includes Parallels Desktop 15 and 11 other impressive apps.

Those include PDF Expert, Aurora HDR 2019 and RapidWeaver 8, among others. All of this is just $59.99, which undercuts the cost of Parallels when sold on its own.

You can pick this bundle up from the CNN Store here, and once purchased, you'll receive download codes for each of these applications via email.

We tested the simple process to ensure it works, so let's walk you through our favorite applications.

At the top of our list is Parallels Desktop 15, which costs $79.99 on its own. It's a top rate solution for running Windows apps on your Mac without partitioning your hard drive, and yes we swear by it. Simply install Parallels Desktop and activate a Windows 10 license — then you're off to the races. I use it for games, to use proprietary software and whenever I need to test Windows.

PDF Expert will let you edit texts, and even OCR (optical character recognition) them all from one app. This way you can adjust that contract, invoice or promotional sheet from one spot. You get a full annotation suite and can even digitally sign it. If you opt to get the iOS apps, it will sync across, as well.

Aurora HDR 2019 will let you edit photos, specifically with a high-dynamic-range image. This way you can get dramatic lower light shots — all while reducing the noise in the shots.

RapidWaver8 is an easy way to build a site without needing to know how to code. It reminds of Apple's older iWeb story, but this one impresses with sweet themes and an easy to use interface. IMazing, XMind 8 Pro, Banktivity 7, NetSpot Pro, Windscribe VPN Pro, Live Home 3D Pro for Mac, TextExpander, Disk Drill PRO and Delta Walker Pro are all included.

It's certainly a big value, and getting Parallels Desktop 15 with it makes it an impressive deal all on its own.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.