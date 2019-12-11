Save on this 55-inch AI ThinQ 4K TV from LG

We're approaching the end of 2019 and nearing CES 2020 (an electronics trade show) — the right time to score a new TV. New models are being announced, but they won't hit the market for several months, which means 2019 models, and even several from 2018, offer great value.

This 55-inch 4K OLED from LG is down to $999.99 and is part of its AI ThinQ family. It reaches full 4K Ultra HD with a resolution of 3840x2160 and supports a number of formats: Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Atmos. Better yet, with an LG-made a7 Intelligent Processor, it can handle 4K upscaling. This way 1080pHD content will look even better on this TV.

You can expect vibrant colors that offer expansive amounts of detail and a certain richness to them. On the other side of the spectrum, the contrast will be high with deep blacks. OLEDs are known for this, and LG has an excellent track record of delivering some of the best pictures on the market.

With four HDMI ports, you shouldn't have an issue connecting external peripherals, but you likely won't need a streaming box with webOS running as the entertainment system. This model also supports the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa,o so you should be able to access core streaming services right from the TV.

You can score this 55-inch LG AI ThinQ 4K OLED for $999.99 from the CNN Store.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.