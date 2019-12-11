Shop discounted denim at Levi's with 30% off sitewide

Good jeans are hard to come by, so get back to basics at Levi's, the original denim purveyor. Right now, the iconic brand is taking 30% off sitewide, so there's never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel for yourself and for those on your holiday gift list.

Use promo code WRAPPEDUP to apply the discount to your cart through December 15. Plus, orders over $100 automatically ship for free. Fan favorite items to keep an eye out for include this sherpa-lined trucker jacket, a solid pair of 501s, a classic hoodie with a subtle logo, and this cool graphic crewneck, though you can't really go wrong with any of the timeless clothes and accessories up for grabs.

Just note, select denim styles and Levi's special collections and collaborations — including their new Star Wars line — aren't included in the sale. But that still leaves plenty of gift-worthy fashions to snap up while they're on sale. For more great deals on Levi's, check out CNN Coupons.

