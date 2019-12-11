Gemelli's Twin Oven fulfills all your baking and cooking needs

These days, most kitchen accessories need multiple functions to impress. The Gemelli Twin Oven certainly fits that bill. This oven comes with a ton of accessories and convenient features to let you cook, slow cook, bake, roast and more.

The Gemelli Twin Oven, at $279.99, has a traditional convection compartment on the top, which you can use to create traditional meals with the baking pan, or mix things up with a grill rack. You can also opt for the rotisserie feature to evenly cook meat up to 6 pounds.

You're not limited to the top oven. The built-in pizza drawer fits pizzas up to 12 inches, not to mention bagels, quesadillas and other foods.

The aluminum construction and non-stick surfaces make this device a breeze to clean. And the device's knobs and timer controls are simple and easy to use.

At under 19 inches in both length and width, it's not hard to find space for the Gemelli Twin Oven, which comes with a two-year warranty Make meals you didn't think possible, all in one compact, easy to clean oven.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.