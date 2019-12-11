Get cozy with a discounted sherpa blanket from this Faherty Brand flash sale

In winter, there's no such thing as too many blankets — particularly, sherpa blankets. The coziest material is adept at keeping you feeling extra warm in addition to being super soft and comforting. For one day only, the ultra cool and sustainable Faherty Brand is taking 25% off its entire stock of organic cotton sherpa throws, so swaddling yourself in sherpa this season has never been so easy.

The fleece-lined blankets are each $126, down from their usual price of $168. Every blanket is custom woven on a loom with long-staple cotton yarns, then brushed for a time-worn feel, while the reverse side features the sherpa you know and love.

Choose from patterns inspired by indigenous art and weavings, and know your purchase is also doing good for indigenous communities: 10% of sales from this product will be donated to Spirit Horse Nation and the Lakota Way Healing Center.

So pile on the savings and get ready to bury yourself in sherpa. Just be sure to shop soon; this sale ends tonight. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.