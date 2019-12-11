(CNN) A group of international experts in Hong Kong has announced it will step down from an inquiry into alleged police misconduct, claiming the city's watchdog lack sufficient powers.

However, last month a member of the panel voiced criticisms of the IPCC, suggesting the council lacks sufficient independent investigative powers.

The experts reiterated the point in a statement Wednesday, saying they had identified "a crucial shortfall" in the IPCC's capabilities. The panel said the issue needed to be addressed for the IPCC to meet the standards of a police watchdog -- but that "dialogue with the IPCC has not led to any agreed process through which the IEP (International Experts Panel) would be able to effectively support the Thematic Study (of several key protest events) any further at this stage".

"As a result, the IEP has taken the decision to formally stand aside from its role," they said. The statement added that the panel would continue to support the IPCC's work "if and when it develops the necessary capabilities."

