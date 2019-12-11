Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 5:32 PM ET, Wed December 11, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Analysis: Donald Trump is looking to survive impeachment the same way he built his powerful presidency -- by assaulting facts and seeking to expand the limitations of the office he is accused of abusing.
-- Harvey Weinstein arrived to a court hearing in Manhattan using a walker, an apparent sign of the disgraced movie producer's deteriorating health.
-- The Justice Department inspector general continues to investigate potential leaks by FBI officials in New York to President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani before the 2016 election.
    -- Moments after a volcanic eruption, a tour boat's crew turned around and help scorched victims.
    -- A self-described number one fan bought Olivia Newton-John's iconic Grease jacket for $243,200. Then he gifted it to her.
    -- She made headlines as a climate activist who confronted world leaders. Now she's made the cover of Time magazine as its youngest person of the year.
      -- Video shows a man rescuing a neighbor's dog after its leash got stuck in elevator doors.
      -- The International House of Pancakes is going way less formal with its new restaurant concept called Flip'd.