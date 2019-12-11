Nigerian newspaper says it will now call President Buhari a 'military dictator'

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A Nigerian newspaper has called President Muhammadu Buhari's administration a dictatorship because of its alleged human rights violations and "disregard" for democratic institutions.

In a scathing editorial published on its website on Wednesday, the Punch newspaper said it could no longer ignore the activities of security agencies under President Buhari, which it said had resulted in attacks on the media, citizens and civil society in the country.

The news site said it will now address Buhari with his military title, and his administration will be described as a regime.

"Until he and his repressive regime purge themselves of their martial tendency therefore, PUNCH will not be a party to falsely adorning it with a democratic robe, hence our decision to label it for what it is -- an autocratic military-style regime run by Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd)," the editorial said.

The independent newspaper cited the arrest and detention of Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore and Muslim cleric Ibrahim Zakzaky and the authorities' "disregard" of court orders granting the release of detainees held by the country's security forces for its decision.

