Archeologists unearth lost town from little-known ancient East African empire

By Katie Hunt, CNN

Updated 9:45 AM ET, Wed December 11, 2019

The archeologists found this stone pendant, inscribed with the words "venerable cross" in ancient Ethiopic or Ge'ez. They said it was "clearly important in terms of ancient Christian iconography."

(CNN)Archeologists have unearthed the remains of a town from an influential but little-known ancient civilization in East Africa that sheds light on the origins of Christianity in Ethiopia.

The buried settlement, which contains one of the oldest churches in sub-Saharan Africa, was inhabited for some 1,400 years before vanishing into the dusty highlands of northern Ethiopia around AD 650.
Called Beta Samati, it was part of the Empire or Kingdom of Aksum, but prior to its discovery archeologists thought the area had been abandoned when the empire's ruling class set up its capital elsewhere.
The international team of archeologists conducted excavations at the site in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016.
The Kingdom of Aksum ruled over the region between 80 BC to AD 825 and was one of the ancient world's major powers -- conquering surrounding regions and trading with the Roman Empire, the researchers said. The kingdom converted to Christianity in the 4th century.
    It was only in 2009 when archeologists spoke to local residents in the area near the discovery, who suggested the researchers investigate a hill near the modern village of Edaga Rabu. It turned out to be a 25-meter high mound formed by waste and debris accumulated over generations of occupation.
    Radiocarbon dating suggests people first started living in the town around 750 BC, and it remained occupied throughout Aksumite times, capturing key moments in Ethiopian history.
    The buildings and artifacts uncovered, which include a basilica, gold ring, coins, inscriptions and pottery, have revealed the region remained important throughout Aksumite times and the town of Beta Samati was a key hub of trade and commerce, linking the capital Aksum with the Red Sea and beyond.
    Today, the town lies near Ethiopia's border with Eritrea.
    This Roman-style gold ring was found during the excavation.
    "The Empire of Aksum was one of the world's most influential ancient civilisations, but it remains one of the least widely known," said Michael Harrower, associate professor of archeology at Johns Hopkins University and lead author of the research, which was published in the journal Antiquity on Wednesday.
    An inscription in Ge&#39;ez or ancient Ethiopic found just outside the eastern basilica wall. It is thought to read: Christ [be] favorable to us.
    "Beta Samati spans Aksum's official conversion from polytheism to Christianity and the rise of Islam in Arabia," said Harrower.
    The archeologists uncovered the remains of a large basilica dating back to the fourth century.
    Such buildings were key early places of Christian worship in Ethiopia, the study said, and the site at Beta Samati appears to be one of the first in the Aksumite kingdom, the researchers said -- built shortly after King Ezana converted the empire to Christianity during the mid-fourth century AD.
    Coins from Beta Samati featuring different Aksumite kings.
    "(This find) is to my knowledge the earliest physical evidence for a church in Ethiopia," as well as all of sub-Saharan Africa, Aaron Butts, a professor of Semitic and Egyptian languages at Catholic University in Washington, DC, told the Smithsonian magazine. He was not involved with the excavation.