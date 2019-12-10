A woman got sentenced to 5 years for trying to scam a wedding website twice

(CNN) A woman in California was injured so badly that she had to call off her wedding reception. Authorities say it was actually a scheme to defraud the popular wedding website The Knot.

Vermyttya Miller, 38, was sentenced to five years in county jail after she attempted to scam the wedding planning website twice in 2016, the California Department of Insurance said.

In October 2016, the native of Santa Clarita used the website to book a wedding reception at the Galleria Ballroom in Glendale, California, with a $10,000 event cancellation insurance policy. But soon afterward, Miller said she tripped on her wedding dress, injuring herself "so severely" that she would have to cancel the reception.

Vermyttya Miller

Authorities said Miller filed an insurance claim using falsified medical reports and received a $10,000 check from The Knot's insurer.

About five weeks later, Miller emailed the insurer saying her check was stolen. Miller sent over a copy of a police report she had apparently filed with the Vallejo Police Department for the stolen check.

Read More