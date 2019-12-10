Pigeons in tiny cowboy hats are a mystery in Las Vegas

(CNN) People out West wear cowboy hats all the time. But pigeons?

Las Vegas residents spotted two of the birds around town in tiny cowboy hats this week. No one seems to know how the birds got the hats, but it worries a local bird rescue group.

Mariah Hillman, co-founder of Lofty Hopes, a pigeon rescue , told CNN it looks like the tiny accessories were glued to the animals.

"When we saw them today, you could see some loose feathers in the glue around the hat," she said. "It's definitely a concern."

The rescue group put out traps to try to nab the birds dubbed Cluck Norris, in the red hat, and Coolamity Jane, in the pink lid.

