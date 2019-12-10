The NHL is taking steps to combat abusive behavior in hockey weeks after a coach resigned for using a racial slur

(CNN) The National Hockey League announced new steps to combat "inappropriate, unlawful, or demonstrably abusive" behavior in the sport after a Board of Governors meeting Monday.

This announcement comes in the wake of an incident of racial abuse that lead to the resignation of Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters last month.

Under the new rules, teams must report any troubling conduct immediately or face "severe discipline," a statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

Bettman said the "Bill Peters situation was a complete surprise" and gave that as an example of why teams must make the league aware of any incidents as soon as they hear about it.

"Going forward, our clubs are on notice that if they become aware of an incident of conduct involving NHL personnel on or off the ice that is clearly inappropriate, unlawful or demonstrably abusive, or that may violate the League's policies, involving NHL Club personnel, on or off the ice, we at the League office -- Bill Daly or me -- must be immediately advised," the statement read. "There will be zero tolerance for any failure to notify us and in the event of such failure, the club and individuals involved can expect severe discipline."

