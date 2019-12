New England Patriots admit to 'inappropriately' filming after accused of recording Cincinnati Bengals sideline

(CNN) The New England Patriots are once again embroiled in controversy.

This time, they've been accused of recording the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during the team's game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday. ESPN was first to report on the story. The Bengals are due to play the Patriots Sunday.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked by a reporter about the rumors around the incident Monday.

"We are aware of the incident, and we are aware it is being investigated by NFL Security," The Bengals said in a statement to CNN Sports. "We will have no further comment."

The Patriots organization released a statement saying the video team was shooting a behind-the-scenes feature on the Patriots scouting staff at FirstEnergy Stadium for a series called " Do Your Job ."