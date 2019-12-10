Genaro Garcia Luna, Mexico's former public safety secretary, indicted in drug trafficking conspiracy

(CNN) Mexico's former public security secretary has been arrested in the United States and charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved taking millions of dollars in bribes from imprisoned drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Genaro Garcia Luna, who was secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, was arrested Monday by federal agents in Dallas, Texas. He was to appear in federal court there later Tuesday, according to a statement from US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard P. Donoghue.

An indictment unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charges the former Mexican official with three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and one count of making false statements, the statement said.

"Garcia Luna stands accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes from 'El Chapo' Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel while he controlled Mexico's Federal Police Force and was responsible for ensuring public safety in Mexico," Donoghue said in the statement.

It's unclear who's representing Garcia, who served under for President Felipe Calderón.