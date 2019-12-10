A real estate company surprised employees with $10 million in bonuses at a holiday party

(CNN) When a Maryland real estate company handed out red envelopes to employees during the annual holiday party on Saturday, no one knew what to expect.

So when the 198 employees of St. John Properties received surprise bonuses averaging $50,000, it was a holiday miracle most didn't see coming. All the bonuses totaled around $10 million.

"When I opened the envelope, I was in total disbelief," Stephanie Ridgway, an assistant project manager at the company, told CNN.

The bonuses averaged $50,000.

"I couldn't believe I saw what I saw. I don't even have words to properly describe how I felt, it was just amazing and incredible. I'm still in shock. It's definitely life changing."

St. John Properties President Lawrence Maykrantz told CNN the company had reached a major goal of developing 20 million square feet in real estate, doubling the amount in 14 years.

Read More