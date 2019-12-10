11 Chinese migrants were found hiding inside furniture and appliances

(CNN) Several Chinese migrants trying to enter the US from Mexico were hiding in a washer, a dresser and other furniture, federal authorities said.

Border agents searched a moving truck at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, California, on Saturday when they found 11 Chinese migrants hiding inside "various pieces of furniture," US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Migrants were found in a washer, a chest and a dresser, CBP said.

None of the migrants were seriously injured, Pete Flores, the agency's director of field operations for San Diego, said in the statement.

The migrants hid in furniture, too, federal authorities said.

They were detained pending criminal and immigration proceedings, CBP said.

