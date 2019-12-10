Nearly 65% of the US will feel below-freezing temperatures this week

(CNN) It's going to feel more like mid-January than early December this week as extreme cold temps move across the United States.

About 65% of the country will experience below-freezing temperatures, according to CNN meteorologists Taylor Ward and Dave Hennen.

The system moving eastward has already hit parts of the Midwest, which saw heavy snow and limited visibility in places like Iowa, where about 50 cars were involved in a pileup Monday morning.

Multiple car pile up on I-80 westbound lane. Conditions continue to improve in central Iowa but same winter conditions will impact eastern Iowa through the early afternoon. https://t.co/3qi2aouUoA pic.twitter.com/YfzwRzuyVH — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) December 9, 2019

The crash took place around 11 a.m. CST on Interstate 80 westbound near Altoona, according to CNN affiliate WHO-TV . A snowsquall, or a sudden heavy snow fall, hit the region and caused slippery roads, the affiliate said. One person was seriously injured in the crash, said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.

Bitter cold spills into the Midwest

