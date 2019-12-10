Six people shot dead at Czech hospital, gunman on the run

(CNN) A gunman is on the run after six people were shot dead at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday.

"Police are intensively searching for the perpetrator," police said in a tweet. "We ask the public for cooperation." Prime Minister Andrej Babiš confirmed the death toll in an interview with state broadcaster Czech TV.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m., Interior Minister Jan Hamáček tweeted. He added that police and emergency response units were in attendance.

CNN reached out to police for further information on the motive and context around the attack but they declined to comment. They also would not comment on the identity of the victims.

Ostrava is an industrial and mining city in the Czech Republic's rust belt, close to the border with Poland.

