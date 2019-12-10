Samsung's slim 500GB T5 external hard drive is just $80 on Amazon

Chances are if you're in the market for an external hard drive to pair with a laptop, you want something that won't weigh you down. And Samsung's T5 line is just that. The slim and compact USB Type-C external drive with a 500GB SSD is on sale for $79.99, reduced from $129.99 (or $99.99, depending on the color), so the price won't weigh you down either.

You get your pick of blue, gold or red, and all feature a 500GB solid-state drive inside, to give you fast read and write speeds of up to 540Mbps and 520Mbps respectively. That means backups, photo batching, video rendering and even launching applications off the drive will be zippy.

Samsung also opted for the USB Type-C standard on the T5, and that means it works with Android phones (that support drives), the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro line, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, the 2019 Surface line and countless other devices. It's a really a solution for almost any device. A USB Type-C to USB Type-A cord is included in the box so the drive can work seamlessly with other devices.

The color of your choice will shine from an all-metal enclosure. It not only screams high-end (and will likely match your laptop's build), but it's also protective. The T5 is only 0.41 inches thick and weighs in at just 1.8 ounces. With a metal outer shell and an SSD inside, the T5 can handle drops with ease. Samsung says it should withstand up to a 2-meter drop. Other than thickness, it's about the size of a credit card, at 2.91 inches by 2.26 inches. So yes, it's truly pocketable.

This is an all-time low price for Samsung's 500GB T5, and the one in the sleek red color is on my holiday wish list. Score it on Amazon.com with Prime shipping here.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.