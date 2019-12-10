Meet the $35 strapless bra that's loved by over 70,000 women

Let's face it: When it comes to strapless bras, we have been long suffering. It's 2019, and yet you'd never know it by looking at the landscape of strap-free offerings on the market, which closely resembles what you would have found six decades ago. Sure, the options have gotten more comfortable (and less pointy), but despite the claims that they stay put and provide support with no straps in place, most strapless bras today are a big disappointment.

If you're like me, wearing one means a day full of hiking your bra up and getting poked in the ribs by wires. It's actually gotten to the point now that I avoid buying clothes that would require a strapless bra, like an off-the-shoulder party dress. Believe me, I've never met a halter top that I didn't love, but the fact that I'd have to wear an uncomfortable, sagging bra underneath it simply makes the purchase not worth it.

Until now, that is. While I was scrolling through Instagram recently, an ad for online lingerie company Lively's No-Wire Strapless popped up. In addition to looking beautiful — I love the mesh overlay edging on the front and the see-through backing — the bra grabbed my attention because it is totally wire-free. No more poking! Oh, and there's that fact that Lively has sold more than 70,000 No-Wire Strapless bras since it debuted late last year. Aaaand, the fact that it only costs $35. Could a revolutionary strapless bra actually exist now? And it's affordable?

Lively No-Wire Strapless ($35, wearlively.com)

I was skeptical, but clearly needed to test it out. So, I ordered the toasted almond hue, which nearly matched my pale skin tone, in a 34C (my normal size) and it fit perfectly. FYI: It also comes in black and three additional beige tones to match various skin colors.

After wearing the bra for an entire day — from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. — I have to say my overall experience was surprisingly (even shockingly!) pleasant.

For one, the bra stayed put. Seriously. I didn't pull it up once the entire day. This is likely due to the "no slip" strip that runs along the interior top edge of the bra and the extra-wide, extra-supportive back band that comes complete with four hooks.

In terms of comfort, my takeaway is this: While the No-Wire Strapless isn't the most comfortable bra I've ever worn — that title would actually go to the brand's Stripe Mesh Bralette ($35; wearlively.com), which I'm currently obsessed with — it is the most comfortable strapless bra I've ever put on. Made of a super-soft mix of nylon and spandex, the bra is truly malleable to your body, moving with you instead of against you. And because it's wire-free, it can be folded, bent or rolled, making it great for travel. It's also got plenty of coverage, thanks to the light padding, and comes with adjustable, removable straps that actually get wider for anyone above a 36C. (The brand goes up to 38DD in strapless and 44DDD in other styles.)

Before now, strapless bras brought me nothing but anxiety — they pinched and drooped and often ended up in my purse because I'd rather go braless than wear one for even another second. But the No-Wire Strapless is legit redefining the strapless game, which is probably why the product has sold out five times. Women who buy this bra wear it, love it and buy another color to add to their undergarment arsenal, which is what we think you'll be doing as soon as you try it for yourself.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.