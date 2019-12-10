cnn
underscored
cnn
underscored

The fisherman's sweater from 'Knives Out' that every guy needs

Staff, CNN Underscored
Tue December 10, 2019

One of the runaway stars of Rian Johnson's murder mystery film "Knives Out"—which boasts an A-list ensemble cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette and Chris Evans—is the "Ransom sweater."

That would be the cream cable-knit Aran sweater worn by Evans' spoiled trustafarian Ransom Drysdale. Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of the Irish fisherman's classic, dramatically worn with a privileged sneer and a few artful holes.

One user called called up Chris Pine's sweater in "Wonder Woman" for a cine-knit-off.

We love it too, as the obvious pullover for nesting by a fire with a steaming Irish coffee, or as a seasonal gift for any beloved man in your life (though clearly this style is fantastic on women too, and pretty much anyone whose jam is cozy-chic). Here are our favorite fisherman's sweaters.

Heritage Sweater, Irish Fisherman's Crewneck ($179; llbean.com)

A classic model, knit in Ireland exclusively for Bean and built to withstand serious winter weather or seafarer winds.

________________________________________________________________________________________
Traditional Men's Aran Sweater ($89.95, originally $139.95, theirishstore.com)

Quintessential original with a honeycomb stitch, straight from western Ireland, delivered to your door from Dublin.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Black Sheep Irish Fisherman's Sweater ($129, orvis.com)

The pinnacle of quality and fit—this one could last long enough to become a family heirloom.

____________________________________________________________________________

Aran Woollen Mills 100% Irish Merino Wool Traditional Aran Sweater by Carraig Donn ($99; amazon.com)

100% Irish merino wool means it's soft, super-comfy—and poof, just like that, you're transported to a welcoming pub with loved ones.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Men's Cable-Knit Alpaca Blend Sweater ($91.99, originally $185; lacoste.com)

An urbane, French take on the cream cable-knit, with the pattern adorning only half the torso and the sleeves.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Cable Crewneck Sweater ($39, originally $78; abercrombie.com)

A wool-nylon blend makes this option lighter, for warmer weather and all occasions.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.