The fisherman's sweater from 'Knives Out' that every guy needs

One of the runaway stars of Rian Johnson's murder mystery film "Knives Out"—which boasts an A-list ensemble cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette and Chris Evans—is the "Ransom sweater."

That would be the cream cable-knit Aran sweater worn by Evans' spoiled trustafarian Ransom Drysdale. Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of the Irish fisherman's classic, dramatically worn with a privileged sneer and a few artful holes.

One user called called up Chris Pine's sweater in "Wonder Woman" for a cine-knit-off.

We love it too, as the obvious pullover for nesting by a fire with a steaming Irish coffee, or as a seasonal gift for any beloved man in your life (though clearly this style is fantastic on women too, and pretty much anyone whose jam is cozy-chic). Here are our favorite fisherman's sweaters.



Heritage Sweater, Irish Fisherman's Crewneck ($179; llbean.com)

A classic model, knit in Ireland exclusively for Bean and built to withstand serious winter weather or seafarer winds.

Traditional Men's Aran Sweater ($89.95, originally $139.95, theirishstore.com)

Quintessential original with a honeycomb stitch, straight from western Ireland, delivered to your door from Dublin.

Black Sheep Irish Fisherman's Sweater ($129, orvis.com)

The pinnacle of quality and fit—this one could last long enough to become a family heirloom.

Aran Woollen Mills 100% Irish Merino Wool Traditional Aran Sweater by Carraig Donn ($99; amazon.com)

100% Irish merino wool means it's soft, super-comfy—and poof, just like that, you're transported to a welcoming pub with loved ones.

Men's Cable-Knit Alpaca Blend Sweater ($91.99, originally $185; lacoste.com)

An urbane, French take on the cream cable-knit, with the pattern adorning only half the torso and the sleeves.

Cable Crewneck Sweater ($39, originally $78; abercrombie.com)

A wool-nylon blend makes this option lighter, for warmer weather and all occasions.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.