Treat yourself to holiday chocolates, now on sale at Amazon

The holidays are a time to indulge, so take advantage of Amazon's one-day deal on festive chocolates meant to make the season just a little bit sweeter.

Included in this Gold Box deal are delicious discounts on delectable treats in seasonal shapes and colors from brands like Dove, Hershey's and M&M's. A few standouts include a 12-ounce solid milk chocolate Hershey's Kiss for $7.69, 70 assorted Godiva truffles for $34.96, and a 1-pound Snickers bar for $7, all of which would make for scrumptious stocking stuffers or tasty snacks to leave out for house guests.

Deals like this one usually get eaten up quickly, so be sure to get the goodies you're craving before the best stuff sells out. And don't forget, this sugar rush ends for good at midnight Tuesday. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.