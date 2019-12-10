Give the gift of Happy Socks, now on sale at Amazon

When in doubt, give socks to the hard-to-shop-for people on your list — especially since on Tuesday, Amazon is selling beloved Happy Socks at prices that will knock your socks off.

The Happy Socks brand is known for delightful designs, ranging from abstract patterns and holiday-ready pairs to socks printed with your favorite foods and animals, and even a few Andy Warhol-inspired styles. As part of Amazon's current promotion, several bundles containing two or more pairs are under $45, while individual, highly giftable pairs start at around $9.

Just note: This Gold Box deal is for one day only. So stock up on fun socks for your loved ones (or yourself) while prices are low, and keep everyone's feet cozy for the rest of winter. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.