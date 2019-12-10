Everlane's rarely on-sale Day Boot is just $175 today only

Everlane is known for having mastered wardrobe basics, and for today only, one of their most beloved footwear items is majorly marked down. The rarely on-sale Day Boot ($175, originally $225; everlane.com), a quintessential leather ankle boot, is currently $50 off its usual price.

With the Day Boot, comfort and style go hand in hand. The boot's buttery-soft Italian leather upper molds to your feet, and the trendy 2-inch heel is stacked, so toppling over won't be an issue. A back pull tab makes sliding on these shoes a cinch, while subtle details like the center seam and covered side zipper keep them looking sleek as ever. Available in eight colors—including neutrals like black and navy and eye-popping lavender and a metallic shade called "iron"—these boots are easy to incorporate into any outfit.

Because this deal is so coveted, there's a three boot per customer limit, and sizes in certain hues are already selling out. So if you're looking to boost your boot selection this season, act quickly; the sale ends at midnight EST. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

