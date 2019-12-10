cnn
Everlane's rarely on-sale Day Boot is just $175 today only

Chelsea Stone, CNN Underscored
Tue December 10, 2019

Everlane is known for having mastered wardrobe basics, and for today only, one of their most beloved footwear items is majorly marked down. The rarely on-sale Day Boot ($175, originally $225; everlane.com), a quintessential leather ankle boot, is currently $50 off its usual price.

With the Day Boot, comfort and style go hand in hand. The boot's buttery-soft Italian leather upper molds to your feet, and the trendy 2-inch heel is stacked, so toppling over won't be an issue. A back pull tab makes sliding on these shoes a cinch, while subtle details like the center seam and covered side zipper keep them looking sleek as ever. Available in eight colors—including neutrals like black and navy and eye-popping lavender and a metallic shade called "iron"—these boots are easy to incorporate into any outfit.

Because this deal is so coveted, there's a three boot per customer limit, and sizes in certain hues are already selling out. So if you're looking to boost your boot selection this season, act quickly; the sale ends at midnight EST. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.