(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- House Democrats announced they will bring two articles of impeachment against President Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress to set in motion the third impeachment of a US president in all of history. Read the articles of impeachment here.
-- A shooting unfolded in Jersey City and the governor confirmed officers were shot. Follow live updates.
-- It was supposed to be the honeymoon of their dreams. It became a nightmare when a volcano erupted and badly burned the newlywed. Fourteen people are feared dead.
-- Child prodigy Laurent Simons has left his university course following a dispute over his graduation date.
-- A jury found Bampumim Teixeira guilty of first-degree felony murder in the slayings of two doctors found lying in pools of blood in their Boston penthouse in May 2017.
-- House Democrats and the White House reached a deal to advance the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement.
-- ICE detained a high school sophomore. His teachers tried to send him homework so he wouldn't fall behind.
-- Merriam-Webster dictionary named its word of the year as searches for the term rose 313% last year.