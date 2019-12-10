Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) An upscale hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu is under siege after heavily armed gunmen overpowered security guards and stormed in on Tuesday evening, police told CNN.

Police officer Ali Abdi told CNN that the SYL hotel, where the attack happened, is located close to the presidential palace and is popular with Somali lawmakers and security officials, Abdi added.

The gunmen were holed up in the hotel and firing on Somali security forces, Abdi said.

Nearly 100 people, including officials and lawmakers, have been rescued from the hotel so far, according to Ismail Mukhtar, a Somali government spokesman.

Hassan Ahmed, who was in a nearby building when the attack unfolded, told CNN he heard the sound of explosions coming from inside the hotel.