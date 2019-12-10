Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) Security forces ended a deadly attack at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday after a seven-hour battle that left at least three civilians and two soldiers dead.

The attack began when five heavily armed gunmen overpowered security guards and stormed the upscale SYL hotel, according to police and government officials.

Eleven people were injured, including two members of the country's security forces, police said.

The attackers, claimed by terrorist group Al-Shabaab, began shooting at responding Somali security forces, said police officer Ali Abdi.

All five attackers were killed in the firefight, officials said.

