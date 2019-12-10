Al-Shabaab claims attack on elite hotel in Mogadishu

Omar Noor

Updated 4:52 PM ET, Tue December 10, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An ambulance carrying an injured person from an attack by Al Shabaab gunmen on a hotel near the presidential residence arrives to the Shaafi hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia December 10, 2019.
An ambulance carrying an injured person from an attack by Al Shabaab gunmen on a hotel near the presidential residence arrives to the Shaafi hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia December 10, 2019.

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN)An upscale hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu is under siege after heavily armed gunmen overpowered security guards and stormed in on Tuesday evening, police told CNN.

Police officer Ali Abdi told CNN that the SYL hotel, where the attack happened, is located close to the presidential palace and is popular with Somali lawmakers and security officials, Abdi added.
The gunmen were holed up in the hotel and firing on Somali security forces, Abdi said.
Nearly 100 people, including officials and lawmakers, have been rescued from the hotel so far, according to Ismail Mukhtar, a Somali government spokesman.
    Hassan Ahmed, who was in a nearby building when the attack unfolded, told CNN he heard the sound of explosions coming from inside the hotel.
    Read More
    Mogadishu mayor dies of wounds following Al-Shabaab attack
    Mogadishu mayor dies of wounds following Al-Shabaab attack
    The Al-Shabaab terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that their fighters conducted the raid as planned.
      There were no official information on casualties.
      This is a developing story.