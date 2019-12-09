Global weapons sales up as US manufacturers dominate world market

(CNN) The global arms industry continues to grow with total sales up 4.6% last year, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released Monday.

The top 100 weapons companies sold $420 billion in arms and military services in 2018, and the top five companies are all from the United States, said SIPRI in a statement.

Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon and General Dynamics made $148 billion in sales, equivalent to 35% of the total. Overall, US companies account for 59% of total sales.

Global arms sales by companies listed in SIPRI's top 100 have grown by 47% since 2002, when the SIPRI database was started. It does not include Chinese arms companies due to a lack of reliable data.

Sales by Russian companies remained stable year-on-year, with $36.2 billion total sales or 8.6% of the global total. The country's largest arms producer -- Almaz-Antey -- recorded growth of 18%.

