The best science photos of the year, as decreed by the Royal Society

By Rory Sullivan, CNN

Updated 7:04 PM ET, Mon December 9, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An image of three continuously bouncing oil droplets was the winner of this year&#39;s competition. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
Quantum Droplets by Aleks LabudaAn image of three continuously bouncing oil droplets was the winner of this year's competition.

Hide Caption
1 of 10
A clown fish floats among the tentacles of a bleaching sea anemone in Thuwal, Saudia Arabia.
Photos:
Fade to White by Morgan Bennett-SmithA clown fish floats among the tentacles of a bleaching sea anemone in Thuwal, Saudia Arabia.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Most tornadoes start as funnel clouds, such as this large one in the Yukon, Canada.
Photos:
Twister in the Yukon by Lauren MarchantMost tornadoes start as funnel clouds, such as this large one in the Yukon, Canada.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Blue-spotted mudskippers skirmish in the Mai Po wetlands, Hong Kong.
Photos:
Mudskipper Turf War by Daniel FieldBlue-spotted mudskippers skirmish in the Mai Po wetlands, Hong Kong.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
A lunar halo above the forest of Mogilev, Belarus demonstrates a phenomenon often seen in frosty weather when there is high humidity.
Photos:
Halo by Mikhail KapychkaA lunar halo above the forest of Mogilev, Belarus demonstrates a phenomenon often seen in frosty weather when there is high humidity.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
A white coating is spread by the rotting stems of water lilies in the Ľuboreč water reservoir, Slovakia.
Photos:
Abstract water gallery by Daniela RapaváA white coating is spread by the rotting stems of water lilies in the Ľuboreč water reservoir, Slovakia.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Ferrofluids shapeshift under the magnetic field created by two rare-earth disc magnets.
Photos:
Magnetostatic Spawn by Aleks LabudaFerrofluids shapeshift under the magnetic field created by two rare-earth disc magnets.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
A young blue trevally feeds on a purple jellyfish, and guards it against others who may wish to do the same. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
Jelly-fish association by Eduardo SampaioA young blue trevally feeds on a purple jellyfish, and guards it against others who may wish to do the same.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Mammatus clouds -- formed when downward currents collide with rising warm air -- seen after a sunset in Wyoming, USA.
Photos:
Mammatus on Fire by Cándido R. Vicente CalleMammatus clouds -- formed when downward currents collide with rising warm air -- seen after a sunset in Wyoming, USA.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
In August 2018, Anak Krakatau in East Asia, is seen here at the start of its eruptive phase. Later, its southwestern flank collapsed and caused a tsunami, which killed hundreds of people in December 2018.
Photos:
The Child of Krakatoa Awakes by James DP MooreIn August 2018, Anak Krakatau in East Asia, is seen here at the start of its eruptive phase. Later, its southwestern flank collapsed and caused a tsunami, which killed hundreds of people in December 2018.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
10 royal society 2019 08 royal society 201907 royal society 2019