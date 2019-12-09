The best science photos of the year, as decreed by the Royal Society

Photos: Quantum Droplets by Aleks Labuda – An image of three continuously bouncing oil droplets was the winner of this year's competition.



Photos: Fade to White by Morgan Bennett-Smith – A clown fish floats among the tentacles of a bleaching sea anemone in Thuwal, Saudia Arabia. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Twister in the Yukon by Lauren Marchant – Most tornadoes start as funnel clouds, such as this large one in the Yukon, Canada. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Mudskipper Turf War by Daniel Field – Blue-spotted mudskippers skirmish in the Mai Po wetlands, Hong Kong. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Halo by Mikhail Kapychka – A lunar halo above the forest of Mogilev, Belarus demonstrates a phenomenon often seen in frosty weather when there is high humidity. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Abstract water gallery by Daniela Rapavá – A white coating is spread by the rotting stems of water lilies in the Ľuboreč water reservoir, Slovakia. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Magnetostatic Spawn by Aleks Labuda – Ferrofluids shapeshift under the magnetic field created by two rare-earth disc magnets. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Jelly-fish association by Eduardo Sampaio – A young blue trevally feeds on a purple jellyfish, and guards it against others who may wish to do the same.

Photos: Mammatus on Fire by Cándido R. Vicente Calle – Mammatus clouds -- formed when downward currents collide with rising warm air -- seen after a sunset in Wyoming, USA. Hide Caption 9 of 10