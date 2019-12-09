The best science photos of the year, as decreed by the Royal Society

Quantum Droplets by Aleks Labuda – An image of three continuously bouncing oil droplets was the winner of this year's competition.
Fade to White by Morgan Bennett-Smith – A clown fish floats among the tentacles of a bleaching sea anemone in Thuwal, Saudia Arabia.
Twister in the Yukon by Lauren Marchant – Most tornadoes start as funnel clouds, such as this large one in the Yukon, Canada.
Mudskipper Turf War by Daniel Field – Blue-spotted mudskippers skirmish in the Mai Po wetlands, Hong Kong.
Halo by Mikhail Kapychka – A lunar halo above the forest of Mogilev, Belarus demonstrates a phenomenon often seen in frosty weather when there is high humidity.
Abstract water gallery by Daniela Rapavá – A white coating is spread by the rotting stems of water lilies in the Ľuboreč water reservoir, Slovakia.
Magnetostatic Spawn by Aleks Labuda – Ferrofluids shapeshift under the magnetic field created by two rare-earth disc magnets.
Jelly-fish association by Eduardo Sampaio – A young blue trevally feeds on a purple jellyfish, and guards it against others who may wish to do the same.
Mammatus on Fire by Cándido R. Vicente Calle – Mammatus clouds -- formed when downward currents collide with rising warm air -- seen after a sunset in Wyoming, USA.
The Child of Krakatoa Awakes by James DP Moore – In August 2018, Anak Krakatau in East Asia, is seen here at the start of its eruptive phase. Later, its southwestern flank collapsed and caused a tsunami, which killed hundreds of people in December 2018.