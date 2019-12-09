Mattresses, coffee machines and a stuffed boar's head -- the surprising things stolen from luxury hotels

(CNN) When checking out of a five-star hotel, thrifty travelers have been known to slip a few shower caps, mini-shampoos or even slippers into their suitcases.

But more brazen guests are managing to steal bulkier items -- including mattresses , coffee machines and even a stuffed animal, hotel and spa reviewer Wellness Heaven found in a survey of 1,157 four- and five-star hoteliers.

An astonishing 49 hotels reported that mattresses had been stolen from their premises since January 2018, CEO of Wellness Heaven Tassilo Keilmann told CNN, adding that it was likely hotels could have suffered multiple thefts.

Hoteliers told Keilmann that mattresses are often stolen at night.

"They told me that it usually happens in the night -- when the reception is not open, when there is nobody there. Some of them have security camera footage showing them transporting it to the elevator," he told CNN.

