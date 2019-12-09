2019's 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute' in photos

Photos: Inside 2019's 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute' The 2019 CNN Hero of the Year Freweini Mebrahtu poses with her award after the show. Mebrahtu was honored for her incredible work to remove the cultural stigma around periods in parts of the developing world. She designed and patented a reusable menstrual pad in 2005, and she and her team produce 750,000 reusable pads a year at her factory in Ethiopia. Nearly 800,000 girls and women have benefited from her work. Hide Caption 1 of 26

From left, the Top 10 2019 CNN Heroes Woody Faircloth, Mark Meyers, Richard Miles, Roger Montoya, Afroz Shah, Freweini Mebrahtu, Najah Bazzy, Zach Wigal, Mary Robinson, and Staci Alonso pose onstage at American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, December 8.

2019 Top 10 CNN Hero Mark Meyers gave up his career to start the largest sanctuary for neglected and abused donkeys. Today, his nonprofit Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue has rescued 13,000 animals to date.

Actress Alfre Woodard introduces 2019 Top 10 CNN Hero Richard Miles. Miles spent 15 years in a Texas prison after being falsly accused. His Dallas nonprofit, Miles of Freedom, aims to help people transition and stay out of prison. Miles of Freedom assists individuals returning home from prison by helping them obtain identification, enroll in college and secure housing, as well as computer and career training, financial literacy programs and job placement.

2019 Top 10 CNN Hero Freweini Mebrahtu holds up her award onstage. Mebrahtu teamed up with the nonprofit, Dignity Period, to end the stigma around the issue by speaking at schools and teaching girls and boys that menstruation is natural, not shameful.

2019 Top 10 CNN Hero Mary Robinson accepts her award onstage. Robinson founded the nonprofit Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss to create what she didn't have after her father died when she was 14 -- a place to grieve. At her center in Mountainside, New Jersey, children learn how to deal with their grief with other children who have lost a parent, brother or sister.

Host Kelly Ripa presents 2019 Young Wonder Jahkil Jackson with his award onstage. When Jackson was just 8 years old, he started Project I Am. He and his nonprofit create and distribute bags filled with hygiene products and other necessary items to help people in their daily lives.