Motto linked to hate group removed from West Point football flag

New York (CNN) The US Military Academy removed a longtime motto from its football team's spirit flag because the phrase is linked to hate groups, the academy said in a statement on Monday.

The letters GFBD, an abbreviation of "God Forgives, Brothers Don't," graced the Army team's skull and crossbones spirit flag for more than 25 years, according to the statement.

The academy decided to make the change after ESPN alerted the academy of the phrase's tie to hate groups, Cheryl Boujnida, the academy's media relations chief, told CNN.

"Ideology, actions, and associations of hate groups directly conflict with our values and have no place at this institution," said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, the academy's superintendent, in a statement. "After a prompt and thorough investigation, the academy is fully confident that the football team's use of the phrase was in no way related to a radical hate group or any similar groups."

The academy's investigation found the team began to use the flag with the initials on the skull and crossbones in the mid-1990s. The statement said the motto was used by team, known as the Black Knights, to underscore teamwork, loyalty and toughness.

